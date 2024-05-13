ALAI calls out DP GACHAGUA for exaggerating the population of RUIRU constituency to push his one-one-one-shilling agenda – LOOK!





Monday, May 13, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of exaggerating the population of the Ruiru Constituency.

According to the DP, the Constituency in Kiambu County has a population of 800,000 residents.

Speaking in Embu County on Sunday, Gachagua said he will advocate for the 'One Man One Vote One Shilling idea' to ensure residents of Ruiru benefit from the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF).

Gachagua explained that having a constituency with 14,000 people get the same resources as one with 800,000 people was unfair.

"I am a believer and proponent of one man, one vote, one shilling.

"We want fairness in the sharing of revenue. And there is no apology to give for saying that.

"The more you are, the more taxes you pay. It cannot be that a constituency like Ruiru with 800,000 people is given the same CDF allocation as a constituency with 14,000 people.

"We want fairness in the sharing of revenue, and we will be pushing, It is not fair. that agenda," Gachagua said.

However, Alai in a social media post disputed Gachagua's claims that the Ruiru constituency has a population of 800,000 people.

Alai said the population of Ruiru has been exaggerated by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

“I believe that the population of Ruiru is exaggerated. Hawa 800,000 people stay where? After the prison land, where are these 800,000 people?

"KNBS has been used to manipulate national data. Fake data,” Alai wrote on X ( formerly Twitter).

