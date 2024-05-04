EVANS KIDERO’s former bodyguard found brutally murdered in Oyugis - His hand and tongue were chopped off (PHOTOs).





Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder of Evans Kidero’s former bodyguard, Evans Okoda.

Okoda was found brutally murdered in his rented house in Oyugis town.

Reports indicate that police who were called in to investigate the murder found his tongue and hand missing, an indication of a painful death.

His assailants reportedly cornered him in his house on Friday, May 3.

Former Governor Evans Kidero has urged police to speed up investigations and bring his killers to book.

“Following the brutal murder of Evans Okoda in the wee hours of this morning at his residence compound in Oyugis Town, Homa Bay County, I urge the authorities to investigate this crime and bring its perpetrators to justice,” Kidero said.

He said the deceased was part of his security detail during his unsuccessful Homa Bay County Gubernatorial bid in the 2022 elections.

“Evans Okoda was part of my security detail during the 2022 general election campaign period, and his brutal murder has created a cloud of fear that must be properly addressed.

"This heinous act has sent a chill down the spine of many residents in Homa Bay County and raised the spectra of violence,” he added.









Prior to his death, Okoda was a familiar face at political rallies, providing security to prominent politicians including Evans Kidero.

He also offered his services at clubs and private events.









