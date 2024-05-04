The Nigerian man caught on camera physically assaulting a Kenyan lady in a wheelchair deported after Senator ORWOBA intervened (PHOTO).





Saturday, May 4, 2024 - The Government has deported a Nigerian national captured in a viral video physically assaulting a defenseless Kenyan lady confined in a wheelchair.

The Nigerian man identified as John Noko was arrested and deported after Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba intervened.

Senator Orwoba invited the woman who was assaulted to her office and promised to pursue the matter.

The victim told the Senator that the Nigerian national had been threatening to kill her after she reported the assault incident to the police.

He has also been threatening two domestic workers who witnessed the assault incident in Karen if they testify against him.

The ruthless man had also attempted to bribe the police.

See photo of the man packing his belongings after he was deported.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.