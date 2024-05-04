The Nigerian man caught on camera physically assaulting a Kenyan lady in a wheelchair deported after Senator ORWOBA intervened (PHOTO).

Saturday, May 4, 2024 - The Government has deported a Nigerian national captured in a viral video physically assaulting a defenseless Kenyan lady confined in a wheelchair.
The Nigerian man
identified as John Noko was arrested and deported after Nominated Senator
Gloria Orwoba intervened.
Senator Orwoba invited
the woman who was assaulted to her office and promised to pursue the matter.
The victim told the
Senator that the Nigerian national had been threatening to kill her after she
reported the assault incident to the police.
He has also been
threatening two domestic workers who witnessed the assault incident in Karen if
they testify against him.
The ruthless man had
also attempted to bribe the police.
See photo of the man packing his belongings after he was deported.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
