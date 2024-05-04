Notorious Kikuyu lady who has been conning job seekers promising them nursing jobs abroad arrested and interrogated by DCI with her hands tied behind the chair (PHOTO).





Saturday, May 4, 2024 - A woman was arrested and arraigned in court for conning job seekers looking for nursing jobs abroad.

Christine Nyambura Muturi appeared before Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Meresia Opondo.

According to the charge sheet, Nyambura was accused of obtaining Sh1,959,000 from seven individuals by inducing them to pay college fees for a certified nursing assistant course at Westwick Institute Limited.

One of the charges read that “between 24th March 2023 and 30th April 2023 in Gigiri area within Nairobi County jointly with others not before the court by means fraudulent tricks induced Gina Nuta to pay a sum of Sh250,000 to account domiciled at Kenya Commercial Bank pretending that you were in a position to train and issue her with a certificate in Certified Nurse Assistance from Westwick Institute Limited which is not accredited by Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority.

She faced a total of seven charges of cheating and another one of offering training in an institution without accreditation and licensing.

“On diverse dates between 20th January 2023 and 27th February 2024 in Gigiri area within Nairobi County jointly with others not before the court, being the director of Westwick Institute Limited offered training in Certified Nurse Assistance without accreditation, licensing, and registration by Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority,” read one of the charges.

Chrstine is a director at WestWick College based along UN Avenue.

Police said they had received complaints that she had been luring potential students to the college through social media platforms by offering nursing courses and promising the students jobs in European countries upon course completion.

Since Westwick began its operations, there are no records of students' successful job placements in European countries and efforts by the students to get refunds are often futile, police said.

Below is a photo of the suspect being interrogated by DCI.

















