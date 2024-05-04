Notorious Kikuyu lady who has been conning job seekers promising them nursing jobs abroad arrested and interrogated by DCI with her hands tied behind the chair (PHOTO).

Saturday, May 4, 2024 - A woman was arrested and arraigned in court for conning job seekers looking for nursing jobs abroad.
Christine Nyambura
Muturi appeared before Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Meresia Opondo.
According to the
charge sheet, Nyambura was accused of obtaining Sh1,959,000 from seven
individuals by inducing them to pay college fees for a certified nursing
assistant course at Westwick Institute Limited.
One
of the charges read that “between 24th March 2023 and 30th April 2023 in Gigiri
area within Nairobi County jointly with others not before the court by means
fraudulent tricks induced Gina Nuta to pay a sum of Sh250,000 to account
domiciled at Kenya Commercial Bank pretending that you were in a position to
train and issue her with a certificate in Certified Nurse Assistance from
Westwick Institute Limited which is not accredited by Technical and Vocational
Education and Training Authority.
She faced a total of
seven charges of cheating and another one of offering training in an
institution without accreditation and licensing.
“On diverse dates
between 20th January 2023 and 27th February 2024 in Gigiri area within Nairobi
County jointly with others not before the court, being the director of Westwick
Institute Limited offered training in Certified Nurse Assistance without
accreditation, licensing, and registration by Technical and Vocational Education
and Training Authority,” read one of the charges.
Chrstine is a
director at WestWick College based along UN Avenue.
Police said they had
received complaints that she had been luring potential students to the college
through social media platforms by offering nursing courses and promising the
students jobs in European countries upon course completion.
Since Westwick began
its operations, there are no records of students' successful job placements in
European countries and efforts by the students to get refunds are often futile,
police said.
Below is a photo of the suspect being interrogated by DCI.
