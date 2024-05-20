Domestic Wrangles: DRAMA as a Meru teacher sets on fire his estranged wife’s Toyota Probox full of tomatoes (PHOTOs).





Monday, May 20, 2024 - Residents of Mutuati in Igembe North were treated to a dramatic incident after a local teacher torched down his wife’s Toyota Probox, following a domestic wrangle.

The aggrieved man’s wife was transporting tomatoes to the market when he accosted her and set the car on fire, prompting her to run for her dear life.

The car was reduced to ashes after being engulfed in flames.

Residents were seen milling around the scene of the early morning incident.

It is alleged that the man and his estranged wife had constant domestic wrangles before the incident happened.

See photos.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.