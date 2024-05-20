Respect the sitting President or ship out – MWANGI KIUNJURI blasts GACHAGUA as he accuses him causing confusion in the Mt Kenya region





Monday, May 20, 2024 - Laikipia East Member of Parliament, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has castigated Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of causing confusion in the Mt Kenya region due to his weak leadership style.

Kiunjuri who spoke during a funds drive in Kakamega County on Saturday challenged Gachagua to change or move out of President William Ruto's led government.

“You are in government, elected on a Kenya Kwanza ticket, na uko na nia nyingine…ngojea, kwa sababu hatuwezi kuwa na ndume wawili kwa zizi moja. Lazima tuheshimu rais aliyekalia kiti (and you have other intentions ... you must respect the sitting president because there can only be one leader at a time),” Kiunjuri said without elaborating.

He went: “You cannot have one foot in government and another out there. You cannot start campaigns for 2032 before we get to 2027.”

Kiunjuri’s remarks echoed speeches from a dozen MPs and senators at the fund drive in aid of women’s groups in Malava, Kakamega County.

