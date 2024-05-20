UDA MP claims MWANGI KIUNJURI and DENNIS ITUMBI are behind the fallout between RUTO and GACHAGUA – LOOK!





Monday, May 20, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has named Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mwangi Kiunjuri and state house blogger, Dennis Itumbi, as the men behind the fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Sunday after attending a church service in Nyeri County, Embakasi East MP James Gakuya said Kiunjuri and Itumbi are the men who have created the perceived fallout between Ruto and Gachagua.

“We know who has sent these people and will soon expose them. We are not cowards and our silence should not be taken as a weakness,” charged Gakuya.

Reports of a strained relationship between Ruto and Gachagua came to light after the second-in-command missed at least 11 official functions.

Reports claimed the DP could also not be reached through his phone numbers during the period.

On Sunday, however, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed dismissed the reports on the fallout.

“To the best of my knowledge, there is no issue between the President and his Deputy,” Hussein said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST