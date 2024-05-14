DIDDY's son CHRISTIAN COMBS responds to rumours in diss track targeted at 50 CENT







Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Diddy's son Christian a.k.a. King Combs has taken a swipe at his father's rival, 50 Cent, while also responding to rumours that trailed reports of federal agents raiding homes owned by him (Diddy).

DJ Akademiks, a Jamaican-American podcaster, internet personality and live streamer got hold of the unreleased track and played it on his livestream feed. King addressed all the disrespect in his family's name.

One of his bars was "I dare one of you n****s to scream out ‘No Diddy’ ... f**k that n****a up!!!" -- and then answers the constant question about Diddy's whereabouts, "Asking where my pops at?/He on a G6 getting a lineup."





He dismissed the federal raids as being off the mark, suggesting 50 Cent is the government's true prize. King also went off to a lyrical flurry that connects 50 with his song "Many Men," his Queens hometown, and Eminem into the mix.





50 Cent mockingly responded to the track today, May 13, claiming the threats made him fear for his life. He returned insults by bringing up King's ongoing lawsuit for sexual assault.

50 also fed into the rumours that Diddy was involved in Tupac Shakur's murder on account of his alleged killer Keefe D's testimonies.