RUTO will hand over my file to the next president – ATWOLI dims the hopes of young trade unionists as he vows to ‘die’ in power





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli is not going anywhere any time soon.

This is after he revealed that President William Ruto will hand over his file to the next president after finishing his two terms; a clear message that he will be in office after 2032.

He noted that his influence will play a significant role in determining Ruto’s successor in 2032.

According to Atwoli, the longest-serving general secretary in the country’s labour movement, no head of state has ever underestimated his influence.

The vocal 74-year-old labour ambassador took over the role in 2001 and boasted of having worked alongside the first president, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

He recounted how he also worked alongside the regimes of the late President Daniel Arap Moi and the late Mwai Kibaki, both of whom recognized his contribution to the country’s growth.

“Each of them handed over my file to their successor, which was also handed over to President Ruto’s predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta,” he explained.

Atwoli was heard saying that he has worked with every Kenyan president and that Dr. Ruto’s successor will also have his file.

“I will be around for many years and that is why I will help you,” he said, referring to President Ruto.

“I have a history; I worked with Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. I wrote something in 1981 talking about women as young union leaders.

"I worked with Mzee Moi for 24 years; he then gave my file to Kibaki, who then gave it to Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyatta gave it to William Samoei Ruto,” said Atwoli.

He expressed confidence that after Dr Ruto completes his term, he will also have the privilege of working with his successor.

“Ruto is waiting to hand over my file to the next president. I will be with you for some time to assist your leaders in protecting our image, our region, and our people,” he affirmed.

This comes even as his critics have called for him to step down and pave the way for new leadership.

