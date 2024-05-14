Haiti Gang Leader BARBECUE sends a disturbing message to the Kenyan police ahead of deployment.





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 – The Kenyan police are a worried lot ahead of their deployment to Haiti.

This is after the Haiti gang leader warned them of what to expect, saying they will fight them to the bitter end

The dreaded gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, alias Barbecue, exuded confidence in defeating the Kenyan police force who are set to begin their peacekeeping mission in the Caribbean nation soon.

Speaking during an interview with United States-based National Public Radio (NPR) on May 13, the notorious gangster warned the Kenyan police that they will resist their incursion with everything they have got.

According to Barbecue, the battle is set to be a long one and eventually, the international forces will get tired of fighting the gangs and will leave without restoring peace.

When asked about surviving the expected high-voltage battles with the police forces, the gang leader claimed his life was dependent on God and his ancestors.

"If the Haitian revolutionary Jean-Jacques Dessalines worried about his life, Haiti wouldn't be free today," Barbecue commented.

The gang leader further accused the United States government of instigating the battles in Haiti, claiming Haiti would still not be free even if he died in the forthcoming battles.

When asked whether the presidential transitional council would restore peace in Haiti, Barbecue claimed the council would not succeed in its mission.

Barbecue further argued that the gangs were fighting the rich whom he claimed played a major role in Haiti's current situation.

The gang leader's comments come days after the US military began setting up a camp to host the Kenyan police force ahead of its deployment.

Sources privy to the mission indicated that the deployment could happen before the end of May, coinciding with President William Ruto's State visit to the US.

