Haiti Gang Leader BARBECUE sends a disturbing message to the Kenyan police ahead of deployment.

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 – The Kenyan police are a worried lot ahead of their deployment to Haiti.
This is after the Haiti gang leader warned them of what to
expect, saying they will fight them to the bitter end
The dreaded gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, alias Barbecue,
exuded confidence in defeating the Kenyan police force who are set to begin
their peacekeeping mission in the Caribbean nation soon.
Speaking during an interview with United States-based
National Public Radio (NPR) on May 13, the notorious gangster warned
the Kenyan police that they will resist
their incursion with everything they have got.
According to Barbecue, the battle is set to be a long one
and eventually, the international forces will get tired of fighting the gangs
and will leave without restoring peace.
When asked about surviving the expected high-voltage battles
with the police forces, the gang leader claimed his life was dependent on God
and his ancestors.
"If the Haitian revolutionary Jean-Jacques Dessalines
worried about his life, Haiti wouldn't be free today," Barbecue commented.
The gang leader further accused the United States government
of instigating the battles in Haiti, claiming Haiti would still not be free
even if he died in the forthcoming battles.
When asked whether the presidential transitional council
would restore peace in Haiti, Barbecue claimed the council would not succeed in
its mission.
Barbecue further argued that the gangs were fighting the
rich whom he claimed played a major role in Haiti's current situation.
The gang leader's comments come days after the US military
began setting up a camp to host the Kenyan police force ahead of its
deployment.
Sources privy to the mission indicated that the deployment
could happen before the end of May, coinciding with President William Ruto's
State visit to the US.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
