CS MITHIKA LINTURI says he was kicked out of his house for supporting RUTO – This man is manipulating Kenyans

Appearing before the committee
probing his impeachment on Thursday, an emotional Linturi recounted the
challenges he and his family endured for supporting President William during the
previous administration of Uhuru Kenyatta.
The CS, who is facing impeachment over
the fake fertilizer scandal, disclosed how the former regime evicted him from
his residence, allowing others to occupy it.
"I was kicked out of my own house, which I spent money to build for six years.
"People were given protection to occupy my house forcefully because there was nothing I could do.
"The only
mistake I made was to support a presidential candidate who did not find favour
in that administration,” Linturi said.
It is not clear why Linturi made
such remarks since he is facing impeachment for being a merchant of impunity
behind the sale of fake fertilizer in the country.
