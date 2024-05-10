CS MITHIKA LINTURI says he was kicked out of his house for supporting RUTO – This man is manipulating Kenyans





Friday, May 10, 2024 - Embattled Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has claimed that he faced adversity because of his alignment with President William Ruto amid his ongoing impeachment plans.

Appearing before the committee probing his impeachment on Thursday, an emotional Linturi recounted the challenges he and his family endured for supporting President William during the previous administration of Uhuru Kenyatta.

The CS, who is facing impeachment over the fake fertilizer scandal, disclosed how the former regime evicted him from his residence, allowing others to occupy it.

"I was kicked out of my own house, which I spent money to build for six years.

"People were given protection to occupy my house forcefully because there was nothing I could do.

"The only mistake I made was to support a presidential candidate who did not find favour in that administration,” Linturi said.

It is not clear why Linturi made such remarks since he is facing impeachment for being a merchant of impunity behind the sale of fake fertilizer in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST