BABU OWINO launches scathing attack on MIGUNA MIGUNA – This is below the belt!





Friday, May 10, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, has blasted controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna, terming him as a useless barrister who has nothing to offer Kenyans.

In a social media post on Thursday, Owino stated that though Miguna has an LLB degree, he is a schizophrenic man who has no understanding of what he says and his actions should be ignored.

“What does Miguna know? He doesn't know what I know.

"I can tell you without fear of contradiction that I beat him in all matters.

"Miguna's issue should be treated with a conspiracy of silence, those who listen to Miguna will never believe him, and the few who believe him will never be convinced.

"For those who will be convinced by what he says will never understand, because of his schizophrenic nature," Babu said.

In an interview with internet personality Oga Obinna on Monday, Miguna said the legislator was a criminal who had committed many crimes.

Miguna further said Babu threatened the lecturers and lacked the discipline to be the governor of Nairobi as he lacked governance skills.

"Another Criminal who has committed many crimes before.

"Drama is not governance and that is all he knows.

"He is not even disciplined. Because he has a degree after threats to lecturers.

"Babu knows nothing about governance. He can't be governor, Miguna said

The Kenyan DAILY POST