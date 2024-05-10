Shock as RAILA ODINGA visits State House days after attacking RUTO – Why does BABA fool his supporters like kids?





Friday, May 10, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has surprised his supporters after he was spotted at State House, days after attacking President William Ruto.

On Monday, Raila Odinga addressed a press conference at Capitol Hill offices where he accused Ruto of being incompetent and clueless in handling the ongoing floods.

Raila accused Ruto of appointing supposedly corrupt loyalists, pointing out the fertilizer scandal as a case for reference.

However, on Thursday, Raila Odinga was spotted at a state house dining with African heads of state during a dinner organized by their host President William Ruto.

The leaders who attended the dinner included presidents Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia), Faustin-Archange Touadéra (Central African Republic), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), and Moussa Faki, the African Union Commission chairperson.

Raila Odinga's presence at the dinner has shocked his supporters since he has been disciplining every Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader who meets with the President.

Lang’ata MP Phelix Adiwour alias Jalang’o and his Alego Usonga counterpart, Sam Atandi, are among lawmakers who are on ODM disciplinary action over meeting Ruto.

