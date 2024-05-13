BETTY KYALLO’s 21-year-old boyfriend unmasked - The ‘boy’ surprised her with a 77-inch TV on Mother’s Day (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Controversial media personality Betty Kyallo is reportedly dating a 21-year-old man identified as Jay on Instagram.

The single mother of one has been keeping her alleged lover away from the limelight but hawk-eyed netizens have unveiled his identity.

She had posted photos rocking matching kicks with her boyfriend and went ahead to hide his face, not knowing that netizens would dig in and reveal his identity.

While details of Betty’s lover remain scanty at the moment, she confirmed in an interview that she is off the market.

“My fiancé is from the western region. I am settled now and I feel happy,” she stated.

She also openly admitted that when she loves a man, she naturally takes on a submissive role.

“Nikikupenda nafanya kila kitu. Nakupikia, nakupigia magoti, massage nakufanyia. lakini yote ni kama nakupenda. Kama sikupendi siwezi fanya izo vitu zote,” she said.

Jay, who appears to be a rich kid, surprised Betty with a 77-inch TV on Mother’s Day.





She took to social media and flaunted the expensive TV and a bouquet of flowers.





