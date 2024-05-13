A friend of JACK BAMBO mourns and reveals he used to run away from their matrimonial home whenever his slain wife SHEILA WEGESHA got violent - This man suffered.





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Fugitive Luo businessman, Jack Bambo, who is wanted in connection with the murder of his wife, Sheila Wegesha, was a victim of domestic abuse.

His slain wife would reportedly get violent, prompting him to run away from their matrimonial home at Hill View Estate, Athi River.

Jack’s friend took to his Tiktok account and said he was shocked by the brutal murder.

He revealed that he tried to reconcile the couple in vain.

He further wished that Jack would have run away from his violent wife on the fateful day that he stabbed her in the neck.

“I tried as a friend. People close to me know I tried as a friend. Jack, you could have just run away as you always do, things would be different now,” he said.

He also shared a video having fun with Jack and his wife in his house, in what looked like a house party.

He said his house was a second home for Jack, his wife, and kids.

“My house was always a second home for you two and your kids. You have let me down. You killed me too Jack,” he added.

Word has it that Sheila would attack Jack even in public.

In one incident, she attacked him with a beer bottle in front of revellers at their club in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate after he confronted her over infidelity.

Below are TikTok videos of Jack’s friend.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.