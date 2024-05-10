SAKAJA is stealing more than KIDERO and SONKO combined – MIGUNA MIGUNA says

Friday, May 10, 2024 - Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has accused Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja of looting Nairobi more than ex-governors Mike Sonko and Evans Kidero.
In an exclusive interview with internet personality Oga Obinna, Miguna said though Kidero was a big thief, Sakaja was looting more than him and Sonko combined.
The ‘General’ termed Sakaja’s leadership as the worst, describing him as
the most corrupt governor in Kenya’s history.
"Sakaja is orchestrating the
worst governance disaster in the republic of Kenya. He is the worst performing
governor," Miguna said.
However, in an interview with NTV
last week, Sakaja affirmed that his administration is on the right track.
The county boss expressed
gratitude to Nairobi residents for electing him, acknowledging that his tenure
in office over the past two years has been marked by a range of emotions.
Sakaja elaborated that he had been
granted a five-year mandate, emphasizing that with time, all aspects would
align accordingly.
The county chief asserted
that his administration has achieved significant progress and success during
his tenure in office.
