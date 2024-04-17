WANTED: PHOTOs of the evil Kikuyu man living in the US who hired 4 people, including his sister and nephew, to kill his ex-wife’s mother.







Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Patrick Murathimi Mutugu, a Kenyan living in the United States of America, is wanted by the police for masterminding the murder of his ex-wife’s mother.

The court heard that Murathimi hired Edwin Mutugu Wanjiru (nephew), Anne Wanjiru Mutugu (sister), Eliud Nganga Muiruri, and Simon Mbua Wanjiku to commit the murder.

Records indicate that he sent money on diverse dates to the four individuals to orchestrate the murder.

It is alleged that on February 14th, 2024, three suspects trailed the victim from her workplace and into a restaurant along Thika Road.

They waited for her to finish her meal and then trailed her as she went back home.

Their car bumped into hers from the rear forcing her to stop on the Thika Superhighway.

Upon opening her window to see who had bumped into her, Eliud Nganga, one of the suspects, carrying a bucket of acid, threw it in the car, causing the victim extreme burns.

The remaining acid was later recovered at his home along Kamiti Road in Kiambu County.

Patrick, the mastermind of the heinous murder, owns a company called Caring Home Services in Indiana USA.

He also works at Grant Blackford Mental Health in Marion City Indiana.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.