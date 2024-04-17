WANTED: PHOTOs of the evil Kikuyu man living in the US who hired 4 people, including his sister and nephew, to kill his ex-wife’s mother.

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Patrick Murathimi Mutugu, a Kenyan living in the United States of America, is wanted by the police for masterminding the murder of his ex-wife’s mother.
The court heard that Murathimi hired Edwin Mutugu Wanjiru (nephew), Anne
Wanjiru Mutugu (sister), Eliud Nganga Muiruri, and Simon Mbua Wanjiku to commit
the murder.
Records
indicate that he sent money on diverse dates to the four individuals to
orchestrate the murder.
It is alleged that on February 14th, 2024, three
suspects trailed the victim from her workplace and into a restaurant along
Thika Road.
They
waited for her to finish her meal and then trailed her as she went back home.
Their
car bumped into hers from the rear forcing her to stop on the Thika
Superhighway.
Upon
opening her window to see who had bumped into her, Eliud Nganga, one of the suspects, carrying a bucket of acid, threw
it in the car, causing the victim extreme burns.
The
remaining acid was later recovered at his home along Kamiti Road in Kiambu
County.
Patrick, the mastermind
of the heinous murder, owns a company called Caring Home
Services in Indiana USA.
He
also works at Grant Blackford Mental Health in Marion City Indiana.
The
