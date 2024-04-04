4 suspects arraigned in court after being hired by a Kenyan man living in the US to kill his ex-wife’s mother - See how they planned the murder and doused her with acid (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Four suspects have been arraigned at the Thika Law Courts for the murder of a woman on orders from a Kenyan living in the diaspora.

The four were charged with the murder of the lady after they doused her with acid on February 14th this year.

She passed away on Tuesday 9th April after being hospitalized for close to two months with severe burns and lost eyesight.

The four suspects were acting under the direction of one Patrick Murathimi Mutugu who owns a company called Caring Home Services in Indiana USA.

He also works at Grant Blackford Mental Health in Marion City Indiana.

The suspects are Edwin Mutugu Wanjiru (nephew), Anne Wanjiru Mutugu (sister), Eliud Nganga Muiruri, and Simon Mbua Wanjiku.

Records indicate that Patrick Murathimi Mutugu sent money on diverse dates to the four individuals to orchestrate the hate crime with malicious intent to get back to his ex-wife.

The victim was the mother of the ex-wife.

The court heard that on February 14th, 2024, three suspects trailed the victim from her workplace and into a restaurant along Thika Road.

They waited for her to finish her meal and then trailed her as she went back home.

Their car bumped into hers from the rear forcing her to stop on the Thika Superhighway.

Upon opening her window to see who had bumped into her, Eliud Nganga (in a yellow jacket) carrying a bucket of acid, threw it into the car causing her extreme burns.

The remaining acid was later recovered at his home alone Kamiti Road in Kiambu County.

A ruling will be made Thursday to hold the four suspects in remand for 21 days to enable the prosecution to complete their investigations.

Murathimi has hired lawyer Danstan Omari to represent the four suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.