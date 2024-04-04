4 suspects arraigned in court after being hired by a Kenyan man living in the US to kill his ex-wife’s mother - See how they planned the murder and doused her with acid (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Four suspects have been arraigned at the Thika Law Courts for the murder of a woman on orders from a Kenyan living in the diaspora.
The four were charged
with the murder of the lady after they doused her with acid on February 14th this
year.
She passed away on
Tuesday 9th April after being hospitalized for close to two months with severe
burns and lost eyesight.
The four suspects
were acting under the direction of one Patrick Murathimi Mutugu who owns a
company called Caring Home Services in Indiana USA.
He also works at
Grant Blackford Mental Health in Marion City Indiana.
The suspects are
Edwin Mutugu Wanjiru (nephew), Anne Wanjiru Mutugu (sister), Eliud Nganga
Muiruri, and Simon Mbua Wanjiku.
Records indicate
that Patrick Murathimi Mutugu sent money on diverse dates to the four
individuals to orchestrate the hate crime with malicious intent to get back to
his ex-wife.
The victim was the
mother of the ex-wife.
The
court heard that on February 14th, 2024, three suspects trailed the victim from her workplace and into a
restaurant along Thika Road.
They waited for
her to finish her meal and then trailed her as she went back home.
Their car bumped
into hers from the rear forcing her to stop on the Thika Superhighway.
Upon opening her
window to see who had bumped into her, Eliud Nganga (in a yellow jacket)
carrying a bucket of acid, threw it into the car causing her extreme burns.
The remaining acid
was later recovered at his home alone Kamiti Road in Kiambu County.
A ruling will be made Thursday to hold the
four suspects in remand for 21 days to enable the prosecution to complete their
investigations.
Murathimi has hired lawyer Danstan Omari to
represent the four suspects.
The Kenyan DAILY
POST.
0 Comments