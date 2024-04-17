A motorist who has a habit of driving his Landcruiser V8 on the wrong side of the road collides with a bus head-on in Kikuyu and dies on the spot (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - A man driving a Landcruiser V8 died on the spot after he was involved in a grisly road accident in Kikuyu.

According to reports, the deceased motorist had a habit of driving his guzzler on the wrong side of the road during traffic.

Luck was not on his side after he collided head-on with a PSV bus and died on the spot.

An eyewitness revealed that the man was going against traffic using the inner lane of the highway when he was involved in the accident.

“Nimekuwa hapo..The guy was going against traffic using the inner lane of the highway. I think he was suicidal,’’ the eyewitness wrote on X.

“Overheard he normally drives on the wrong side more often than not on that particular spot. Unfortunately, he collided with the Trinity bus,’’ wrote another user.

