A motorist who has a habit of driving his Landcruiser V8 on the wrong side of the road collides with a bus head-on in Kikuyu and dies on the spot (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - A man driving a Landcruiser V8 died on the spot after he was involved in a grisly road accident in Kikuyu.
According
to reports, the deceased motorist had a habit of driving his guzzler on the
wrong side of the road during traffic.
Luck
was not on his side after he collided head-on with a PSV bus and died on the
spot.
An eyewitness
revealed that the man was going against traffic using the inner lane of the
highway when he was involved in the accident.
“Nimekuwa hapo..The guy was going against traffic using the inner lane of the highway.
I think he was suicidal,’’ the eyewitness wrote on X.
“Overheard
he normally drives on the wrong side more often than not on that particular
spot. Unfortunately, he collided with the
Trinity bus,’’ wrote another user.
