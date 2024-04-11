Wanted by The Police: See what these two men were caught on CCTV doing at Dandora Phase 3 in the wee hours (VIDEO)



Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Two suspected thugs are wanted by the police in connection with a robbery incident that took place at Dandora Phase 3.

The thugs were caught on CCTV walking into a residential flat in the Eastland’s suburbs and stealing a motorbike.

The theft incident took place on 8th April at 5:16 am, when most tenants were asleep.

The victim has reported the matter to the police.

Watch video of the theft incident.





