Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - The main suspect in the robbery incident where a 26-year-old businessman was shot in Eastleigh and robbed of Ksh 3.9 million has been killed by detectives.

His name is Baba Shania, a notorious thug from Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

He was once a talented footballer and played for Kakamega High School’s Green Commandos.

He later ditched his football talent and ventured into crime.

