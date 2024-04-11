This is why YOUSSOUF will beat RAILA ODINGA in the race for the AUC seat – The man has eaten books unlike BABA who is an academic dwarf

Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s chances of clinching the AU chairperson post have been dimmed following the entry of Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Youssouf
Youssouf, 58 is a career
diplomat who has served as Djibouti Foreign Minister for over 20 years.
Raila Odinga, 79, on his
part, is a career opposition leader and only served as Kenya's Prime Minister
between 2008 and 2013.
The entry of Youssouf has
complicated Raila Odinga's journey of becoming Africa’s top sheriff due to his
age and experience.
Unlike Raila Odinga who
has questionable academic records, Youssouf is a graduate of the University of
Lyon.
He also did his masters
in Language at the University of Liverpool and also a doctorate from the
University of Brussels.
To add to that, Youssouf
is fluent in French, English and Arabic while Raila Odinga is only fluent in
English and German.
