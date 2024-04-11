This is why YOUSSOUF will beat RAILA ODINGA in the race for the AUC seat – The man has eaten books unlike BABA who is an academic dwarf



Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ’s chances of clinching the AU chairperson post have been dimmed following the entry of Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Youssouf

Youssouf, 58 is a career diplomat who has served as Djibouti Foreign Minister for over 20 years.

Raila Odinga, 79, on his part, is a career opposition leader and only served as Kenya's Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013.

The entry of Youssouf has complicated Raila Odinga's journey of becoming Africa’s top sheriff due to his age and experience.

Unlike Raila Odinga who has questionable academic records, Youssouf is a graduate of the University of Lyon.

He also did his masters in Language at the University of Liverpool and also a doctorate from the University of Brussels.

To add to that, Youssouf is fluent in French, English and Arabic while Raila Odinga is only fluent in English and German.

