RAILA ODINGA’s bid to contest for the AUC seat in jeopardy – See the powerful man who might annihilate BABA



Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s dream of becoming the African Union Chairperson has been shattered after the entry of a powerful man in the race.

Raila, who in Kenya is referred to as Baba, was the sole East African Candidate for the AU chairperson job.

However, on Sunday, Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Youssouf threw his hat into the ring making him the third candidate from the East African region.

Somali’s former Deputy Prime Minister and current member of the federal parliament Fawzia Yusuf is also in the race.

Raila had initially appeared to be a frontrunner but Yousuf's entry adds a new dynamic to the contest.

“The Republic of Djibouti officially announces the candidacy of its Minister of Foreign Affairs, M Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, for the post of President of the African Union Commission,” reads a communiqué from the Office of the President.

With the three contenders now vying for the influential role, the competition promises to be fierce considering the candidates are from the same region.

Youssouf, according to the communiqué, has more than two decades of experience as Minister of Foreign Affairs making him best suited for the position.

“Youssouf is a man of experience and seasoned diplomat, knowing the mysteries of the Continental Organization to serve and breathe new life into the Pan-African Organization,” it adds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST