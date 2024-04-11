RAILA ODINGA’s bid to contest for the AUC seat in jeopardy – See the powerful man who might annihilate BABA

Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s dream of becoming the African Union Chairperson has been shattered after the entry of a powerful man in the race.
Raila, who
in Kenya is referred to as Baba, was the sole East African Candidate for the AU
chairperson job.
However, on
Sunday, Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Youssouf threw his hat
into the ring making him the third candidate from the East African region.
Somali’s former Deputy Prime Minister and
current member of the federal parliament Fawzia Yusuf is also in the race.
Raila had initially appeared to be a
frontrunner but Yousuf's entry adds a new dynamic to the contest.
“The Republic of Djibouti officially
announces the candidacy of its Minister of Foreign Affairs, M Mahamoud Ali
Youssouf, for the post of President of the African Union Commission,” reads a
communiqué from the Office of the President.
With the three contenders now vying for
the influential role, the competition promises to be fierce considering the
candidates are from the same region.
Youssouf, according to the communiqué,
has more than two decades of experience as Minister of Foreign Affairs making
him best suited for the position.
“Youssouf is a man of experience and
seasoned diplomat, knowing the mysteries of the Continental Organization to
serve and breathe new life into the Pan-African Organization,” it adds.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments