KARUA asks RUTO to tell Kenyans the source of the billions he used to purchase 5000 acres of Ndabibi Land and evict 40,000 Kikuyus

Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has accused President William Ruto of evicting over 40,000 members of the Kikuyu community after purchasing the controversial 5000-acre Ndabibi farm.
The farm in
Naivasha has been occupied by squatters for over 40 years but Ruto, who is now
the President, used his powers to purchase the land from Moi era thief,
Benjamin Kulei.
Speaking on
Tuesday after visiting the farm, Karua, who is the only Mt Kenya leader
fighting for her people, said Ruto should tell Kenyans where he got billions to
purchase the expansive land.
Martha Karua
also asked Ruto whether she was aware that over 40,000 Kikuyus would be
rendered homeless after he purchased the controversial land which, according to
records, belongs to Agriculture Development Corporation (ADC).
"Is he ready to protect and defend the constitution as
he swore and therefore defend the rights of the forty thousand families?”
“Can he withdraw the security agents at the farm pending the
settlement of ownership issues?" Karua further asked.
"We are staring at the making of a humanitarian crisis
of great proportions, one that would make any serious administration seek to
intervene to prevent or mitigate."
The
