SHOCK on RUTO as KIMANI NGUNJIRI dumps UDA – I will never wear that ugly yellow colour again!!

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - President William Ruto has suffered a major blow after former Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, ditched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In an interview with Spice FM on Wednesday, Ngunjiri clarified that he is no longer associated with the ruling party.

"I'm here to tell the truth. You know, if you wanted to know exactly the truth, I was a candidate.

"And I want to say in these media and for everybody in Kenya to hear me that I'm not in UDA.

"I'll never wear yellow anymore," Ngunjiri said.

Ngunjiri claimed UDA shortchanged his constituency by allegedly nominating seven close relatives of the Nakuru governor.

"Because I've been with Moi and Kibaki, and I know the election structure.

"I know how people should put people together.

"I know how you should get your right to the nomination.

"It did not work. In Nakuru, seven families of the governor were nominated, but in Bahati, no one was nominated," he claimed.

The outspoken lawmaker said he would continue supporting Ruto, but in 2027, he will vie under a different political party.

"I will support the president. I will go on independent or any other party, but not in UDA. It's a big problem ahead of us," he stated.

He accused the president of overlooking him in government appointments, yet he worked hard to deliver for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

