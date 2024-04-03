Shame as WALTER MONGARE alias NYAMBANE is sacked at night from the Foreign Affairs Ministry – What did he do? (LOOK)

Thursday, April 4, 2024- Veteran Kenyan comedian Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane has been sacked from the Foreign Ministry.

This was announced by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Dr. Korir Sing’oei, who said on Wednesday night that Nyambane is no longer the Director of Programmes, Advocacy, and Outreach of the Ministry.

"This is to inform you that Walter Onchonga Mongare Director of Programmes (Advocacy and Outreach) is no longer authorized to act in any capacity on behalf of the State Department or myself," Korir said in the memo seen by Citizen Digital.

Singoei subsequently urged the department heads to refrain from conducting any official business with Mong'are.

"This is, therefore, to instruct you to refrain, with immediate effect, from any official interactions and/or engagement with Mr...Mongare," said Korir in the memo copied to Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi.

It was not clear why Nyambane was sacked at night.

