Watch video of KBC presenters flaunting what their mamas gave them in the studio - Men are going crazy (VIDEO).

Wednesday, 3 April 2024 - KBC presenters Regina Manyara and Caren Kibett had fun moments in the studio after reading news as they flaunted what their mamas gave them.

Dressed in figure-hugging dresses, they paraded their goodies as they shared a light moment.

While Regina is a ‘big machine’, Caren Kibett is a perfect figure 8.

However, the two presenters are equally well-endowed.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments