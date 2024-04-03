Watch video of KBC presenters flaunting what their mamas gave them in the studio - Men are going crazy (VIDEO).

Wednesday, 3 April 2024 - KBC presenters Regina Manyara and Caren Kibett had fun moments in the studio after reading news as they flaunted what their mamas gave them.
Dressed in figure-hugging dresses, they paraded their
goodies as they shared a light moment.
While Regina is a ‘big machine’, Caren Kibett is a perfect
figure 8.
However, the two presenters are equally well-endowed.
Watch the video.
KBC presenters having fun in the studio pic.twitter.com/183vxmuizt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 3, 2024
