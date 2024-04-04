RAILA ODINGA is inches away from becoming AUC Chairperson – See who has thrown his weight behind BABA

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is inches away from becoming the African Union Commission Chairperson, following President William Ruto's visit to Ghana.

Speaking on Wednesday during the Kenya-Ghana Joint Media Briefing at Jubilee House, Accra, Ruto thanked President Akuffo-Addo for agreeing to support Raila’s AU candidature.

“Your excellency, my dear brother, I thank you most sincerely for accepting to support Kenya’s candidature for the position of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (2025-2028), which has been initiated following a comprehensive Stakeholder engagement process across government,” said Ruto.

He noted that Kenya will in turn support Ghana’s candidature for the Secretary General of the Commonwealth.

“On our part, I have assured His Excellency that Kenya will support the Republic of Ghana for the candidature of Hon Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, for the position of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth for the period 2024-2029. Excellency, this presents an opportunity for Kenya and Ghana to collaborate,” Ruto added.

Raila is eyeing the seat to replace incumbent AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad for the elections scheduled for February 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST