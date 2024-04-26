Shame as IPOA refutes MUDAVADI’s claims over Extra-Judicial killings – Look! This guy is a pathological liar

Friday, April 26, 2024 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Commissioner John Waiganjo has refuted claims by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on extra-judicial killings in Kenya.
This follows Mudavadi’s claim
that there were no extra-judicial killings in Kenya.
Speaking during an interview,
Waiganjo noted that various Cabinet Secretaries in the past had been heard
claiming there were no more killings related to police brutality in
the country.
Terming it shameful, the
commissioner urged stakeholders to avoid dragging politics into such critical
matters.
Waiganjo further condemned acts
from politicians firing at officers and commanding stations in public rallies,
noting that it was wrong.
“I want us to remove politics
from what we are talking about here because we have heard statements made by
Cabinet Secretaries transferring officers’ commanding stations in a public
rally. We don’t take that seriously ourselves,” Waiganjo noted.
“We are ashamed that Prime
Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stated that there are no extrajudicial
killings in Kenya.”
The commissioner further
highlighted IPOA’s professionalism, distancing it from practices displayed by
politicians and other leaders in public.
“We cannot take what politicians
say to be the truth, and of course we condemn it,” he added.
During the 44th Ordinary Session
of the African Union Executive Council of Foreign Affairs in Addis Ababa,
Ethiopia, Mudavadi noted that police brutality was no longer a significant
concern in Kenya.
In response to a statement by
the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the Foreign Affairs CS
referenced IPOA, affirming that the Kenyan police force is effectively guided
and regulated by the authority.
“This body investigates such
impunity if any and holds individual police officers accountable, including
through prosecution,” Mudavadi stated.
