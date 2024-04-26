No more salaries for Dr. ATELLA and his friends – RUTO now makes good his threat amid doctors’ strike

Friday, April 26, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has made good its threat and stopped salaries for all striking doctors.

This comes days after counties began issuing dismissal letters to the striking doctors.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha declared that striking health workers will not be paid for failing to show up at their workstations.

She stated that the government has agreed to most of the doctors' demands, with only a few issues yet to be tackled. Out of the 19 demands presented by the striking medics, the government has considered 18 so far.

"If someone does not work for 40 days, should they be paid? It is the person who has worked that deserves to be paid," said CS Nakhumicha during the World Malaria Day celebration in Kisumu.

CS Nakhumicha emphasised the urgent need for the government to resolve issues around the health workers' strike, which has been a persistent concern.

She likened the strike to a wound that is often nursed with a bandage but lacks a permanent solution.

"I want to call upon the doctors to come back to work; let us treat this wound so that in the future, we do not have a similar issue," said the CS.

In response, some counties have initiated the process of issuing dismissal letters to doctors who have yet to return to work, accusing them of breaching their contracts.

Kajiado County on Thursday, joined others in stopping the salaries of striking doctors, including Kiambu, Kakamega, Kilifi, Nyeri, and Kisumu counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST