No more salaries for Dr. ATELLA and his friends – RUTO now makes good his threat amid doctors’ strike

Friday, April 26, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has made good its threat and stopped salaries for all striking doctors.
This comes days after counties
began issuing dismissal letters to the striking doctors.
In a statement, Health Cabinet
Secretary Susan Nakhumicha declared that striking health workers will not be
paid for failing to show up at their workstations.
She stated that the government
has agreed to most of the doctors' demands, with only a few issues yet to be
tackled. Out of the 19 demands presented by the striking medics, the government
has considered 18 so far.
"If someone does not work
for 40 days, should they be paid? It is the person who has worked that deserves
to be paid," said CS Nakhumicha during the World Malaria Day celebration
in Kisumu.
CS Nakhumicha emphasised the
urgent need for the government to resolve issues around the health workers'
strike, which has been a persistent concern.
She likened the strike to a
wound that is often nursed with a bandage but lacks a permanent solution.
"I want to call upon the
doctors to come back to work; let us treat this wound so that in the future, we
do not have a similar issue," said the CS.
In response, some counties have initiated the process of issuing dismissal letters to doctors who have yet to return to work, accusing them of breaching their contracts.
Kajiado County on
Thursday, joined others in stopping the salaries of striking doctors, including
Kiambu, Kakamega, Kilifi, Nyeri, and Kisumu counties.
