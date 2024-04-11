See how RAILA ODINGA is punishing ATWOLI for betraying him like JUDAS ISCARIOT – This is not good for the COTU boss



Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seems to be on a revenge mission after Central Organisation of Trade Union Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, betrayed him after the 2022 presidential elections.

Like Judas Iscariot, Atwoli abandoned Raila Odinga after he was annihilated by President William Ruto during the hotly contested election.

Atwoli, who was claiming to be behind Baba’s presidency, jumped ship and joined Ruto and is now singing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government chorus.

However, in order to punish the old man for abandoning him, Raila Odinga through Mogori Senator Eddy Oketch has tabled a bill that will see long-serving Federation officials.

The Labour Relations (Amendment) Bill 2024 introduces a term limit for officials of unions and employers' organisations or federations.

The Bill seeks to end the current arrangement where officials can hold office for as many terms as possible provided they are duly elected and re-elected.

This Bill is aimed at Atwoli who has served as COTU boss for close to 50 years.

