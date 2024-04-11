Did UHURU refer to RAILA ODINGA as a ‘traitor’ for working with RUTO? – MURATHE clarifies



Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Former Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson, David Murathe, has clarified insinuations that went round that former President Uhuru Kenyatta referred to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a ‘traitor’ for working with President William Ruto.

Last weekend, during the episcopal ordination of Auxiliary Bishops Simon Peter Kamomoe and Wallace Nganga, Uhuru, without mentioning names, said some people are traitors like Judas Iscariot.

“Mambo inaendelea kua ngumu na saa ingine mtu hupotea, na akipotea anatafuta pastor….We have taken leadership to think it means lording over everyone else, it is not.

“Tumeskia mambo ya wasaliti. Usaliti ni mwingi sana; lakini kwa wasaliti tunawaambia hata Judas alisaliti Yesu lakini hizo hela pesa aliziwacha na akaenda akatafuta kamba akajinyonga,” said Uhuru.

Many Kenyans predicted that Uhuru was aiming his jibe at Raila Odinga for working with President William Ruto.

But on Tuesday, Murathe said Uhuru was not referring to Raila Odinga but to a section of politicians and civil servants whom he helped become Cabinet Ministers and Ambassadors only to betray him later.

“The former President was talking to leaders present at the church event who turned against him despite supporting them to make political, cabinet and ambassadorial positions,” Murathe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST