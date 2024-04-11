MIGUNA MIGUNA says corrupt SAKAJA is shielded and protected by RUTO and ‘conman’ RAILA ODINGA



Thursday, April 11,2024 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has attacked President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga accusing them of protecting Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, who is one of the most corrupt Governors in Kenya’s history.

Describing him as more corrupt than former Governors Evans Kidero and Mike Sonko combined, Miguna slammed Ruto and Raila Odinga for shielding the Governor from being impeached or prosecuted.

“In other words, Fake University degree holder, Johnson Sakaja, is dirtier than @KideroEvansand @MikeSonkocombined, but is being protected by conman @RailaOdingaand president @WilliamsRuto for SELFISH reasons?,” Miguna wrote on X

Over the last 18 months he has been in power, Sakaja has amassed wealth to the tune of billions and the moribund Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has done nothing despite the constitution allowing them to investigate such corrupt Governors.

