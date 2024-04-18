Reduce the number of road accidents or I sack you – Angry RUTO tells CS MURKOMEN





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has put Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on notice over the increase of road accidents in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday during the National Road Safety Action Plan 2024-2028 launch, Ruto noted that the menace must be nipped in the bud and the accident cases contained.

"I look forward to one year from now we will have another meeting and Kipchumba Murkomen you better come with results that the numbers are coming down otherwise you will be in a lot of trouble," he said during the event held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

"The numbers have not been coming down, they have been going up every year. Waziri (CS) and your team, the numbers have to come down."

President Ruto added that the mission should be attainable as the team can benchmark with other jurisdictions and borrow proven models to achieve road safety.

He has also vowed to ensure that his administration will permanently end the long-running accident crisis in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.