Flashy Roysambu pastor and RUTO’s friend, JAMES WANJOHI, exposed as a notorious conman as detectives raid his office in Nairobi CBD for conning desperate jobseekers millions of shillings.


Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Detectives have raided a recruitment agency owned by flamboyant Roysambu pastor and former MP aspirant, James Wanjohi.

Wanjohi runs a recruitment agency dubbed WorthStart Agency located at Pension Towers in Nairobi Central Business District.

He has been conning jobless Kenyans with promises that he can secure them jobs abroad.

Detectives raided his agency after complaints from victims who claimed to have been scammed with fake promises of overseas jobs.

One of the jobseekers was captured in a viral video weeping uncontrollably outside the agency offices after he borrowed money to pay for the agency fee, only to find out that he had been scammed.





Wanjohi lives a flamboyant lifestyle that is funded by the millions of shillings that he defrauds desperate jobseekers.

He owns a fleet of guzzlers, among them a Mercedes Benz G Wagon.

See photos of his lavish lifestyle.







