I will never get married or date again - Former Tahidi High actress JOLENE says and claims her second baby daddy, BLESSING LUNG’AHO, blocked communication.

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Renowned actress, Jackie Matubia alias Jolene, has revealed that her baby daddy, Blessing Lung’aho, has been ignoring her since their breakup.
Speaking in an
interview, the single mother of two stated that she chooses to limit her communication with
Lung’aho, indicating that they do not engage in any conversations.
She
only communicates with her first baby daddy.
“I only talk to my first baby
daddy. Yeah. Unajua ukiongea na ukuta huwa inarespond kweli? I rest my case,” Matubia quipped.
The
seasoned actress and former TV host
reiterated that she has no plans to date or get married.
She emphasized that she is solely focused on
providing the best life for her two daughters.
“Marriages and relationships are hard. I am not currently dating.
"I am a single mother of two beautiful girls, and I am proud,” Matubia affirmed.
Before Matubia fell in
love with her second baby daddy Blessing Lung’aho, she was married to a Kenya
Airways pilot by the name, Nyogz.
She left her husband
because of infidelity.
Matubia’s affair with
Lung’aho, a popular local actor, ended shortly after they welcomed their
daughter.
The
