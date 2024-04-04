I will never get married or date again - Former Tahidi High actress JOLENE says and claims her second baby daddy, BLESSING LUNG’AHO, blocked communication.

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Renowned actress, Jackie Matubia alias Jolene, has revealed that her baby daddy, Blessing Lung’aho, has been ignoring her since their breakup.

Speaking in an interview, the single mother of two stated that she chooses to limit her communication with Lung’aho, indicating that they do not engage in any conversations.

She only communicates with her first baby daddy.

“I only talk to my first baby daddy. Yeah. Unajua ukiongea na ukuta huwa inarespond kweli? I rest my case,” Matubia quipped.

The seasoned actress and former TV host reiterated that she has no plans to date or get married.

She emphasized that she is solely focused on providing the best life for her two daughters.

“Marriages and relationships are hard. I am not currently dating.

"I am a single mother of two beautiful girls, and I am proud,” Matubia affirmed.

Before Matubia fell in love with her second baby daddy Blessing Lung’aho, she was married to a Kenya Airways pilot by the name, Nyogz.

She left her husband because of infidelity.

Matubia’s affair with Lung’aho, a popular local actor, ended shortly after they welcomed their daughter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.