RAILA means business as he appoints 2 MPs to investigate CDF FRANCIS OGOLLA’s tragic death through a plane crash – The truth must be known this time





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has announced the formation of a joint parliamentary inquiry team that would probe the accident and death of the late Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Francis Ogolla.

Speaking after the Azimio-One Kenya Parliamentary Group meeting held at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi County, Azimio, through the National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, revealed that Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch and Kitui Senator Enock Wambua had been appointed to lead the inquest.

Wandayi stated that the coalition was wary that the investigation was being undermined by the government.

“We have authorised Anthony Oluoch and Enoch Wambua to lead a process of establishing a joint Parliamentary inquiry from both the Senate and National Assembly in the unfortunate death of Ogolla,” Wandayi stated.

“We are seeing worrying signs that Ruto set up a separate investigation team away from one Gazetted by his Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.”

Murkomen had appointed a seven-member aircraft investigation team to assess Kenya-registered or operated aircraft that had been involved in accidents.

On April 19, a team comprised of military officials started investigations in West Pokot where CDF Ogolla's chopper had crashed leading to his death a day earlier.

