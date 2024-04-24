ALEC BALDWIN smacks phone of anti-Israel agitator who demanded he say ‘Free Palestine’ and accused him of murder in coffee shop

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – Alec Baldwin was caught on camera smacking the phone of an anti-Israel agitator who repeatedly demanded he say "Free Palestine" inside a New York City coffee shop.
As seen in footage posted online Monday night, April 22, the
agitator approached the actor while he appeared to be on the phone and at the
cash register inside the shop and began to relentlessly harass him.
"Alec, can you please say ‘Free Palestine’ one
time," said the protester, who hosts an "anti-fascist" show
called Crackhead Barney & Friends.
She continued to accost Baldwin, 66, before he went toward
the door and motioned for her to get out, the video shows.
"Free Palestine, Alec, just one time, and I’ll leave
you alone," she said. "I’ll leave you alone, I swear."
"Just say ‘Free Palestine’ one time, one time,"
she pressed as he shook his head no and held the door open.
"F–k Israel, f–Zionism," she added.
The podcast host, who is known for ambush interviews, also
brought up Baldwin’s criminal case in New Mexico where he’s facing a charge in
the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”
"Why did you kill that lady, you killed that lady and
got no jail time," the agitator claimed while calling him a
"criminal."
The actor has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter
with a trial scheduled for July.
He was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal when
the revolver went off. Hutchins was hit by a bullet and succumbed to her
injuries.
Movie weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was
sentenced earlier this year to 18 months in prison after she was convicted of
involuntary manslaughter.
At one point during the coffee shop encounter between Alec
Baldein and the anti-Israel protester, a worker tried to get the aggressor to
stop, but to no avail. Baldwin also appeared to ask the employee to call police
during the verbal altercation.
The video cuts out when Baldwin smacked the protester’s
phone after he appeared to ask the worker, "Can you do me a quick
favor?"
It’s unclear when the confrontation took place.
This isn’t the first time anti-Israel activists have
accosted Baldwin.
A group of protesters heckled the actor last December and
asked if he condemned Israel.
Baldwin replied "No, I support peace for Gaza,"
which left them annoyed.
Watch the latest altercation below.
White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me— Crackhead Barney & Friends (@CHBAF) April 22, 2024
While I was trying to get coffeee pic.twitter.com/qebME0V4Wl
0 Comments