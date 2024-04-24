ALEC BALDWIN smacks phone of anti-Israel agitator who demanded he say ‘Free Palestine’ and accused him of murder in coffee shop







Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – Alec Baldwin was caught on camera smacking the phone of an anti-Israel agitator who repeatedly demanded he say "Free Palestine" inside a New York City coffee shop.

As seen in footage posted online Monday night, April 22, the agitator approached the actor while he appeared to be on the phone and at the cash register inside the shop and began to relentlessly harass him.

"Alec, can you please say ‘Free Palestine’ one time," said the protester, who hosts an "anti-fascist" show called Crackhead Barney & Friends.

She continued to accost Baldwin, 66, before he went toward the door and motioned for her to get out, the video shows.

"Free Palestine, Alec, just one time, and I’ll leave you alone," she said. "I’ll leave you alone, I swear."

"Just say ‘Free Palestine’ one time, one time," she pressed as he shook his head no and held the door open.

"F–k Israel, f–Zionism," she added.

The podcast host, who is known for ambush interviews, also brought up Baldwin’s criminal case in New Mexico where he’s facing a charge in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

"Why did you kill that lady, you killed that lady and got no jail time," the agitator claimed while calling him a "criminal."

The actor has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a trial scheduled for July.

He was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the revolver went off. Hutchins was hit by a bullet and succumbed to her injuries.

Movie weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced earlier this year to 18 months in prison after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

At one point during the coffee shop encounter between Alec Baldein and the anti-Israel protester, a worker tried to get the aggressor to stop, but to no avail. Baldwin also appeared to ask the employee to call police during the verbal altercation.

The video cuts out when Baldwin smacked the protester’s phone after he appeared to ask the worker, "Can you do me a quick favor?"

It’s unclear when the confrontation took place.

This isn’t the first time anti-Israel activists have accosted Baldwin.

A group of protesters heckled the actor last December and asked if he condemned Israel.

Baldwin replied "No, I support peace for Gaza," which left them annoyed.

Watch the latest altercation below.