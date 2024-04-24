US on alert after North Korea claims it tested new command-and-control system in simulated nuclear counterstrike

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – The secretive state of North Korea has claimed it tested a new nuclear weapons command-and-control system on Monday, April 22, with the firing of projectiles carrying simulated nuclear warheads from multiple rocket launcher units.
Leader Kim Jong Un directed the drill, which simulated a
nuclear counterattack, according to a report from the state-run Korean Central
News Agency (KCNA), following what it claimed were “extremely provocative and
aggressive” annual joint air force exercises conducted by the United States and
South Korea.
North Korea has tested both the rocket launcher system and a
simulated nuclear counterstrike before, according to military analysts, but
KCNA said Monday’s exercise was the first time the “Haekbangashoe” – or nuclear
trigger – command-and-control system was used, demonstrating what it claimed
was an ability to switch rocket launchers from conventional to nuclear weapons.
“They are thinking about
command and control. These are the practical questions about how an order
should be transmitted from Kim, down the chain of command, and to launch
units,” said Jeffrey Lewis, an analyst at the James Martin Center for
Nonproliferation Studies.
Joseph Dempsey, research associate for defence and military
analysis at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the nuclear
counterstrike drill showed “a desire to portray wider credibility and
capability in nuclear forces proficiency and posture beyond simply
demonstrating just missile delivery systems.”
But he said it was hard to determine if Monday’s exercise
showed anything new.
“How mature this
command-and-control system already is, or will become, remains very difficult
to assess,” Dempsey added.
Since conducting its first nuclear test more than a decade
ago, North Korea has advanced its weapons capabilities, with the ambition of
miniaturizing a warhead so that it can fit on a long-range missile.
Kim increased those efforts in 2022, vowing to develop
nuclear arms at the “highest possible” speed, passing a new law that declared
North Korea a nuclear weapons state, and saying there could be no negotiations
on denuclearization.
Experts say North Korea has likely already manufactured a
small stockpile of nuclear warheads – but it remains unproven whether it has
been able to make them small and light enough to be fitted on a missile.
Images supplied by North Korea on Monday showed four rockets
being launched, with KCNA saying they hit targets on an island 352 kilometres
(218 miles) away.
On Monday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the
North had fired multiple short-range missiles into the waters off the
peninsula’s east coast.
Kim said the exercise helped prepare North Korea’s nuclear
forces for “their important mission of deterring a war and taking the
initiative in a war,” according to the KCNA report.
The Kim regime has tested a series of weapons in recent
months, including long-range artillery that has the South Korean capital of
Seoul within its range, a hypersonic glide vehicle, which in theory could carry
a warhead past South Korean and US air defences, and an intercontinental
ballistic missile that could reach the US mainland.
Meanwhile, the US and South Korea have held frequent
military exercises of their own, the latest being the two-week Korea Flying
Training 2024, which began on April 12.
The exercises have so far featured about 100 warplanes from
the two allies, including F-35 stealth fighters from both.
The US-South Korea exercise has “incited extreme war fever”
and cannot be classified as defence or deterrence, the KCNA report said.
