Princess of Wales was forced to disclose her cancer diagnosis after news threatened to leak, new report claims



Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – The Princess of Wales's video announcement detailing her cancer treatment was rushed out by Kensington Palace aides after her diagnosis had been leaked, new reports have claimed.

Kate Middleton confirmed she had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing 'preventative chemotherapy' for the disease in a video message she released on March 22.

Now, a well-placed source has claimed the timing of the video had nothing to do with the speculation that would have come from her missing church on Easter morning, but instead because someone knew about her health condition.

Kensington Palace had been contacted about Kate's diagnosis, leaving no option but to hurry to get ahead of the story, the insider told the Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle column.

It is unclear as to whether the leak came from within The London Clinic, where the Princess underwent abdominal surgery in January, or from elsewhere.

'Whatever the reason, the universal acclaim heaped on Kate confirmed it was the right decision', the column said.

After weeks of frenzied speculation on social media about her health and well-being, Kate released the candid video message just over a week ago, confirming she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

The princess, 42, spoke about the 'huge shock' after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery and the 'incredibly tough couple of months' her family have experienced, with her voice cracking with emotion at times during the footage.

The form of cancer has not been disclosed but the future Queen began a course of 'preventative chemotherapy' late in February, and is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as 'well and getting stronger every day'.

The King, diagnosed with cancer in February, is said to be 'proud' of his 'beloved' daughter-in-law for her 'courage' in speaking about her treatment and has remained in close contact during the past few weeks.

Queen Camilla said this past weekend that the Princess of Wales is 'thrilled' by all the public support when she met two sisters holding posters with the poignant words 'send our love to Kate'.

The King has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February after he had an operation for an enlarged prostate at the London Clinic.