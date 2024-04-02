Conjoined twin's husband slapped with paternity suit by woman he had kids with two years before marrying ABBY HENSEL



Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – Abby Hensel's husband has been hit with a paternity suit by his ex-wife who he split with just two years before marrying the famous conjoined twin.

Abby, now 34, who is a conjoined twin with sister Brittany from Minnesota, tied the knot with Josh Bowling, 33, a nurse and army veteran in 2021, according to public records.

The paternity lawsuit was filed by Josh's ex-wife, Annica Bowling, in October 2023, nearly two years after he married Abby.

Court records viewed by DailyMail.com show Annica filed the suit against Josh and another man named Gavin Vatnsdal.

Josh and Annica married in 2010 then split in 2019, according to court records. They currently share custody of their 8-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Josh and Annica's divorce was finalized on April 23, 2020, then Annica had another child later that year who in court documents is referred to as 'Isabella's half-sister.'

It is unclear which child's paternity is being tested for, but a genetic test report was filed to the court on March 7 that is not available for public viewing.

Josh's daughter attended his wedding to Abby, sporting a floral bridesmaid's dress and walking down the aisle, holding a sign that read: 'Daddy... Here Comes Your Bride.'

The conjoined twins broke their silence last week after news emerged that one of them is now married.

'The internet is extra LOUD today,' the twins, 34, said on their joint TikTok account on Thursday after the world learned that Abby had married Josh. They didn't share any images online until last year.

Abby and Brittany shared images of ancient sculptures depicting conjoined twins and added: 'We have always been around.'

They also posted another TikTok showing a photo with Josh and wrote: 'This is a message to all the haters out there.

'If you don't like what I do, but watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan.

Abby and Brittany are now both fifth grade math teachers at an elementary school in New Brighton, Minnesota, where they were born and raised.

The pair share a single body, and from the waist down, all their organs, including the intestine, bladder and reproductive organs, are shared.