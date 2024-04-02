SIFUNA exposes how JIMMY WANJIGI ‘conned’ him despite bragging that he is a billionaire - No wonder UHURU and RUTO never trusted him

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has revealed how Safina party leader, Jimmy Wanjigi, 'conned' him despite bragging that he is a billionaire.

In a revelation shared by one of the local blogs, Sifuna, who is also ODM Secretary-General, said in 2017 he decided to vie for Kanduyi Constituency Member of the National Assembly using an ODM ticket.

Sifuna said during one of his meetings, ODM officials led by Wanjigi approached him and promised to fund his campaigns.

Sifuna said Wanjigi promised to fund him with Sh 50 million in cash to campaign and win the Kanduyi parliamentary seat.

"You're talking about money? That is why I am here.

"He told me to create a budget. I sat down with my team and factored in billboards, vehicles, and other campaign materials and arrived at KSh 45 million.

"We rounded it off to KSh 50 million," Sifuna recounted.

Little did he know he was in for a rude shock after his campaign budget proposal failed to bear fruit.

"I took the budget proposal to him at his restaurant, and he received it and told me he would go through it.

"In the meantime, he gave me KSh 100,000 for fuel.

"That's the last time I heard from him. He gave me KSh 100,000, and that's when it all ended," he said.

Sifuna eventually lost in ODM nominations to John Makali who later became Kanduyi MP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.