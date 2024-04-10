Ni mimi nilivunja ndoa yake, kuna shida? - SABINA MUTHEU responds to a woman who accused her of wrecking the marriage of renowned Kikuyu preacher Reverend RUTH WAMUYU

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - Upcoming Kamba gospel singer Sabina Mutheu has been trending after she was accused of wrecking the marriage of renowned Kikuyu preacher Reverend Ruth Wamuyu.
Word has it that she
is pregnant for Reverend Wamuyu’s husband Bishop Theuri.
Theuri and Sabina
allegedly fell in love when she was in the worship team at Reverend Wamuyu’s
church in downtown Nairobi, near Kampala business centre.
Wamuyu reportedly
kicked her out of the church after she got wind of the affair.
One of her followers
confronted her on social media and asked her whether it is true that she
wrecked the Reverend’s marriage.
She responded rudely
and said it’s true, adding that she is unapologetic about it.
“Eeeh ni mimi. Kuna shida?” she responded.
Sabina is very
beautiful and tempting.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments