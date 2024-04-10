Kikuyu slay queen celebrity MARY LINCOLN to be ordained as a PASTOR, barely two years after her embarrassing photos leaked online



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - Renowned Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, is set to be ordained as a pastor.

The ordination ceremony will be held on April 12th at the Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kiambu.

She took to her social media accounts and posted a poster inviting her fans to the ordination ceremony.

The ceremony comes barely two years after her embarrassing photos were leaked online by an unidentified man.

She had sent the private photos to the man in exchange for money.

She repented after the photos went viral and sought prayers from a renowned pastor.

The shameful photos led to her break up with veteran Kikuyu presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge.





The Kenyan DAILY POST