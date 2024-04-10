Kikuyu slay queen celebrity MARY LINCOLN to be ordained as a PASTOR, barely two years after her embarrassing photos leaked online

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - Renowned Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, is set to be ordained as a pastor.
The ordination
ceremony will be held on April 12th at the Priesthood Fellowship
Church in Kiambu.
She took to her social
media accounts and posted a poster inviting her fans to the ordination
ceremony.
The ceremony comes
barely two years after her embarrassing photos were leaked online by an
unidentified man.
She had sent the
private photos to the man in exchange for money.
She repented after the
photos went viral and sought prayers from a renowned pastor.
The shameful photos led to her break up with veteran Kikuyu presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
