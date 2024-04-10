DJ JOE MFALME responds to allegations that he is a snitch after his hypeman was thrown under the bus and charged with murder of DCI officer



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - Renowned entertainer Joseph Mwendwa alias DJ Joe Mfalme has finally broken his silence after his hypeman Allan Ochieng alias Hype Ballo was detained and charged with the murder of senior DCI officer, Felix Kitosi.

Mfalme, who was released alongside six others, has been labelled a snitch after the prosecution turned him into a state witness.

Mfalme will testify against his hypeman, who is still in custody.

Speaking to Ankali Ray of Milele FM, Joe said he has nothing to worry about as the public will always have something to say even when they know nothing about the case.

He insisted that he is on good terms with Ballo and in the fullness of time, the truth will be clear.

“People don't know the story; the matter is in court right now so I won't talk about it.”

“But you know public opinion is okay.”

“I am okay being called a snitch because Ballo and I are on good terms, although we are not in communication because of the nature of the case,” he said.

He further said that he was supported by many friends who constantly showed up to support him when he was detained, something he appreciates.

“It's just a matter of staying calm to relax because you can't do much when the investigations were ongoing.”

“People showed up, I was even overwhelmed; I appreciated it very much,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST