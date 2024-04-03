Newborn buried alive by mother, 23, miraculously survives after spending 6 hours trapped beneath soil



Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – A newborn baby miraculously survived spending six hours beneath soil after being buried alive by her mother.

According to reports, the child's mother, 23, from Uganda, buried her baby in a garden just moments after giving birth with no medical assistance.

A case report from January states the newborn girl was buried during the night, and was not discovered until 11 am the following morning.

The mother's family members had discovered trails of blood in the garden near her family home, which led them to the burial site.

After making an urgent call to the emergency services, medics rushed to the home to rescue the trapped child who was found still attached to the placenta.

The baby showed signs of limb movement when touched, but had breathing issues.

Shocking images showed the child covered in deep cuts and bruises, following the pressure of being stuck underground overnight.

The baby was pulled from the makeshift grave as medics attempted to save her. After bringing her to safety, the medics immediately cleaned the baby and separated her from the placenta by cutting the remainder of the umbilical cord.





According to the case report, the child was cold to the touch and her skin had turned 'bluish' after being buried throughout the night.

She was placed in an incubator and received oxygen via nasal prongs as medics marvelled at how the tiny girl had survived the ordeal.

Further examinations revealed she had suffered no injuries to her heart, stomach, or any other organs.

Just six days later, the newborn was discharged from hospital and was back to breathing normally without an oxygen supply within 24-hours.

The newborn is now being raised by her grandmother, after her mother was taken into custody by local authorities for attempted infanticide.

She was then reportedly placed in a correctional centre, before being transferred to a psychiatric facility.