CHANCE THE RAPPER and wife, KIRSTEN CORLEY, announce divorce



Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – American rapper, Chance The Rapper and his wife Kristen Corley have publicly and jointly announced their divorce.

In the statement, the couple who stated that they will continue to raise their two beautiful daughters together, asked for privacy and respect as they navigate the transition.

It read;

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.

"We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you."





Chance and Kirsten got hitched in 2019 and have two daughters together; 7-year-old Kensli and 4-year-old Marli. They'd been together for years before getting married.

This is huge news, especially since Chance has leaned into the relationship and made it a key part of his lyrics and musical content.