NCCK calls for the resignation of MURKOMEN, LINTURI and NAKHUMICHA over incompetence – LOOK!

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) is now calling for the resignation of three cabinet secretaries over incompetence in running the affairs of their respective ministries.

In a statement on Wednesday, NCCK said CSs Susan Nakhumicha(health), Mithinka Linturi( Agriculture) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads and Transport) should resign since they have failed in their ministries.

NCCK Nairobi region chairman Alphonse Kanga said Nakhumicha has caused wanton suffering to Kenyans by being unable to handle the ongoing doctor’s strike.

“If I was the minister of health by this time either if one person dies in some countries because there is something wrong it is either she fixes it or steps out it is simple,” said Dr Kanga.

On Linturi, Kanga said the minister has failed the country over the spread of fake fertilizer in the country.

Kanga said Kipchumba Murkomen on his side has failed to tame increasing road carnage that has claimed the lives of hundreds of Kenyans in the last few months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST