A Kenyan doctor narrates how he escaped a kidnapping incident in Syokimau - This country is not safe.

Thursday, April 4, 2024 – Dr. Adan Nurow has taken to his X account to narrate how he escaped a kidnapping incident in Syokimau.
He was approached by
two men who claimed to be police officers.
They were in civilian
clothes and alleged that they wanted to talk to him.
He refused to
cooperate and shortly after, a saloon car pulled over.
Inside the car, there
was a man in police uniform and a lady.
The man brandished a
pistol and cocked it.
He was then handcuffed
and forced to get into the vehicle.
He raised the alarm
during the scuffle and asked bystanders to take photos and videos of the car.
The alleged abductors
changed their minds and said it was a mistaken identity after many people
started gathering around.
Read his post on X.
