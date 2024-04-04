A Kenyan doctor narrates how he escaped a kidnapping incident in Syokimau - This country is not safe.

Thursday, April 4, 2024 – Dr. Adan Nurow has taken to his X account to narrate how he escaped a kidnapping incident in Syokimau.

He was approached by two men who claimed to be police officers.

They were in civilian clothes and alleged that they wanted to talk to him.

He refused to cooperate and shortly after, a saloon car pulled over.

Inside the car, there was a man in police uniform and a lady.

The man brandished a pistol and cocked it.

He was then handcuffed and forced to get into the vehicle.

He raised the alarm during the scuffle and asked bystanders to take photos and videos of the car.

The alleged abductors changed their minds and said it was a mistaken identity after many people started gathering around.

