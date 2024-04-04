Is RAILA ODINGA jealous after DIOMANE FAYE became President at such a young age? - Imagine he is yet to congratulate him

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has surprised many Kenyans after he refused to congratulate newly elected Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.
Faye became
the youngest president in Africa after he won last month's election in the West
African nation.
Raila,79,
is known to congratulate newly elected presidents but he is yet to congratulate
Diomane Faye who became President at age 44.
Kenya’s
president William Ruto has already congratulated Diomane Faye, saying that his leadership is an example for young leaders in
the African continent.
"Congratulations Bassirou
Diomaye Faye on your decisive election victory. Your visionary leadership is
inspiring and sets an unmatched example for emerging leaders," Ruto said.
"As you assume office
today, we undertake to work with you to escalate Kenya-Senegal ties for our
shared prosperity,” Ruto added.
1 Comments
RAILA IS JUST LIKE ME . A PERRENIAL LOOSER AND VIOLENT TROUBLE MAKER, PRESIDENTS ARE CONGRATULATED BY PRESIDENTS NOT CIVILIANSReplyDelete