Is RAILA ODINGA jealous after DIOMANE FAYE became President at such a young age? - Imagine he is yet to congratulate him



Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has surprised many Kenyans after he refused to congratulate newly elected Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Faye became the youngest president in Africa after he won last month's election in the West African nation.

Raila,79, is known to congratulate newly elected presidents but he is yet to congratulate Diomane Faye who became President at age 44.

Kenya’s president William Ruto has already congratulated Diomane Faye, saying that his leadership is an example for young leaders in the African continent.

"Congratulations Bassirou Diomaye Faye on your decisive election victory. Your visionary leadership is inspiring and sets an unmatched example for emerging leaders," Ruto said.

"As you assume office today, we undertake to work with you to escalate Kenya-Senegal ties for our shared prosperity,” Ruto added.

